Fremont Bergan had nine medalists, including four individual champions, on its way to a runner-up finish Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Wrestling Invitational.
Millard South’s junior varsity won the team title with 152.5 points while the Knights finished with 140. The host school was third with 83.
“In only filling nine weight classes, I thought we did a great job of competing and scoring bonus points to keep us in the team race,” Bergan coach Curtis Marolf said. “Our varsity guys got after it, racking up 26 falls in our 35 wins, which was huge in terms of team points.”
Caden Arps (126), Cal Janke (138), Koa McIntyre (170) and Peyton Cone (220) won individual championships. Eli Simonson was the runner-up at 285 while Kade McIntyre (152), Dylan Marchand (160) and Ethan Villwok (182) were third in their respective divisions. Owen Pruss (152) was fifth.
“There are quite a few things we need to be better at, but it is a long season and we weren’t expecting our kids to be perfect today,” Marolf said. “We talked about wrestling with great effort and looking for bonus points where we could. I think we did both of those things well today.”
Arps received a bye before recording four pins, including a victory over Creighton Caniglia of Millard South in 3:55 of the final. Cone followed the same pattern at 220. His fourth pin came in 2:41 against Carter Nash of South.
Janke won three matches by pins and earned two victories by decisions, including a 6-4 victory over Lucas Hilliard of Oakland-Craig in the final. Meanwhile, McIntyre opened with a bye before recording three pins. He then beat Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge 4-1.
“I thought our four champions wrestled well,” Marolf said. “Caden and Peyton pinning their way through the tournament was expected, but still it was good to see early on. Cal did a great job of controlling his opponents and Koa looked dominant.”
Simonson lost by a pin (4:57) in the final to Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge. Marchand overcame a 9-4 loss to Levi Belina of the Jaguars in the first round to win four-straight matches. He earned a 13-4 major decision over Alex Arroya of Summerland for third.
“I was proud of the way Dylan rebounded from an early loss,” Marolf said. “When you don’t get what you want, you have to regroup and go get the next best thing. It takes a lot of toughness to do that. It was also great to see a couple of our non-scoring freshmen pick up their first wins.”
The Knights compete Thursday in a dual at Columbus Scotus.
Howells-Dodge Invite
Team Scores — Millard South 152.5, Fremont Bergan 140, Howells-Dodge 84, Summerland 74. Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Oakland-Craig 46, Wakefield-Allen 43, GACC 40, Elkhorn South 38.5, Elkhorn South 36, Stanton 35, Lutheran High Northeast 30, Elgin Public/Pope John 20, Scribner-Snyder 16.5, Clarkson-Leigh 15, Madison 12.