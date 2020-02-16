Four Eagles win district titles

Four Arlington wrestlers claimed district titles at the District B-3 meet Saturday in Pierce.
Hunter Gilmore won the 132-pound weight class while Josh Miller claimed the 160-pound title, Kobe Wilkins the 182-pound title and Remington Gay the 285-pound title. Joining the foursome at the state tournament will be teammates Trevor Cooley (4th, 120 pounds) and Alex Luttig (4th, 152).
Wahoo High had two individual champions. Malachi Bordovsky won the 120-pound title and Kole Bordovsky won the 195-pound title. Other Warriors qualifying for state were Sebastian Lausterer (4th, 126), Peyton Walling (2nd, 152) and Trey Shanahan (3rd, 160).
West Point-Beemer had four state qualifiers. Jamison Evert (113), Garret Kaup (138), Joe Rodriguez (220) and David Garcia (285) all placed fourth in their respective weight class.
Arlington placed fourth as a team and Wahoo was fifth. West Point-Beemer ended ninth.
The state meet is Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
B-3 AT PIERCE
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Pierce 180-10, Northwest 162-7, Central City 135-6, Arlington 128-6, Wahoo 122-6, Wayne 96-6, Ralston 91.5-6, Seward 85-3, West Point-Beemer 55.5-4, Mount Michael Benedictine 51.5-2, Falls City 26.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1. Drew Garfield, Central City, dec. Cash Duncan, Seward, 11-3; 3. Caleb Alcorta, Northwest, pinned Carter Cline, Mount Michael, 1:50.
113--1. Grady Arends, Northwest, dec. Brock Bolling, Pierce, 9-0; 3. Cole Kunz, Central City, pinned Jamison Evert, West Point-Beemer, 1:19.
120--1. Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, pinned Jeremy McKee, Ralston, 5:41; 3. Jayden Coulter, Pierce, dec. Trevor Cooley, Arlington, 10-7.
126--1. Dyson Kunz, Central City, pinned Reece Jaqua, Wayne, 4:51; 3. Michael Mass, Ralston, SV-1, Sebastian Lausterer, Wahoo, 5-3.
132--1. Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, dec. Brady Isley, Northwest, 10-1; 3. Carter Jensen, Pierce, pinned Caden Corcoran, Ralston, 1:34.
138--1. Collin Quandt, Northwest, pinned Jeremiah Kruntorad, Pierce, 3:12; 3. Sam Wooten, Mount Michael, dec. Garret Kaup, West Point-Beemer, 8-1.
145--1. Sean Martin, Seward, won by inj. default over Michael Kruntorad, Pierce; 3. Noah Talmadge, Ralston, dec. Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, 7-2.
152--1. Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, dec. Peyten Walling, Wahoo, 3-2; 3. Austin Cooley, Northwest, pinned Alex Luttig, Arlington, 4:34.
160--1. Josh Miller, Arlington, dec. Sam Moore, Central City, 9-1; 3. Trey Shanahan, Wahoo, dec. Zander Schweitzer, Pierce, 8-4.
170--1. Brett Tinker, Pierce, dec. Cooper Hancock, Wahoo, 12-7; 3. Reid Korth, Wayne, dec. Jaramie Elton, Central City, 1-0.
182--1. Kobe Wilkins, Arlington, dec. Victor Isele, Northwest, 10-0; 3. Parker Sackville, Pierce, dec. Dakota Spann, Wayne, 4-2.
195-1. Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo, dec. Zach Ellingson, Seward, 12-4; 3. Cade Janke, Wayne, pinned Aaron Fowler, Ralston, 0:43.
220--1. Grady Griess, Northwest, pinned Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, 1:27; 3. Joe Rodriguez, West Point-Beemer, dec. Martin Carrillo, Wayne, 5-3.
285--1. Remington Gay, Arlington, dec. Mike Leatherdale, Wayne, 10-4; 3. David Hernandez, Ralston, pinned David Garcia, West Point-Beemer, 3:07.