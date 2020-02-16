Four Eagles win district titles

Four Arlington wrestlers claimed district titles at the District B-3 meet Saturday in Pierce.

Hunter Gilmore won the 132-pound weight class while Josh Miller claimed the 160-pound title, Kobe Wilkins the 182-pound title and Remington Gay the 285-pound title. Joining the foursome at the state tournament will be teammates Trevor Cooley (4th, 120 pounds) and Alex Luttig (4th, 152).

Wahoo High had two individual champions. Malachi Bordovsky won the 120-pound title and Kole Bordovsky won the 195-pound title. Other Warriors qualifying for state were Sebastian Lausterer (4th, 126), Peyton Walling (2nd, 152) and Trey Shanahan (3rd, 160).

West Point-Beemer had four state qualifiers. Jamison Evert (113), Garret Kaup (138), Joe Rodriguez (220) and David Garcia (285) all placed fourth in their respective weight class.

Arlington placed fourth as a team and Wahoo was fifth. West Point-Beemer ended ninth.

The state meet is Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

B-3 AT PIERCE

TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS