 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Knights, Three Lady Knights earn All-Centennial Conference nods
View Comments

Four Knights, Three Lady Knights earn All-Centennial Conference nods

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Seven Bergan basketball players - four Knights and three Lady Knights - earned All-Centennial Conference nods.

Senior Lauren Baker was the lone Bergan player on the First-Team after averaging 17.3 points and leading the Lady Knights to a third place finish in Class D-1. 

Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik and freshman Summer Bojanski both earned honorable mention. 

Mlnarik was the Lady Knights second leading scorer at 9.3 ppg while Bojanksi helmed the Bergan offense with team-high 61 assists 

Sophomore Max Nosal and junor Gavin Logemann both were selected to the boys First-Team. 

Logemann averaged a team-high 12.3 points while Nosal tallied 8.3 ppg and led the team with 66 assists.

Juniors Sam Sleister and Lucas Pruss earned honorable mention. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Centennial East Girls All Conference

First-Team

Lauren Baker, Bergan, Senior

Ella Hess, Concordia, Junior

Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior

Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, Sophomore

Kali Jurgensmeier, Neumann, Junior

Lauren Thiele, Neumann, Junior

Makylee Ailes, Lincoln Christian, Senior

Emerson Crist, Lincoln Christian, Junior

Ashlynn Ailes, Lincoln Christian, Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Bergan, Sophomore

Summer Bojanski, Bergan, Freshmen

Ella Buroker, Concordia, Senior

Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior

Addi Ernstmeyer, Lincoln Lutheran, Senior

Kinslee Bosak, Neumann, Sophomore

Halle Hueser, Lincoln Christian, Senior

2021 East Boys All Conference

First-Team

Gavin Logemann, Bergan, Junior

Max Nosal, Bergan, Sophomore

Malachi Washington, Boys Town, Sophomore

Karsten Mathsen, Concordia, Junior

Zac Kulus, Concordia, Junior

Justin Otten, Concordia, Junior

Joshua Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, Senior

Kolton Cada, Neumann, Senior

Drew Beuklemen, Lincoln Christian, Senior

Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian, Senior

Honorable Mention

Lucas Pruss, Bergan, Junior

Sam Sleister, Bergan, Junior

TJ Covington, Boys Town, Junior

Gage Kanzmeier, Concordia, Senior

Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior

Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior

Karson Sander, Neumann, Senior

Easton Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian, Junior

Gage Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, Senior

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News