Four Knights, Three Lady Knights earn All-Centennial Conference nods

Seven Bergan basketball players - four Knights and three Lady Knights - earned All-Centennial Conference nods.
Senior Lauren Baker was the lone Bergan player on the First-Team after averaging 17.3 points and leading the Lady Knights to a third place finish in Class D-1.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik and freshman Summer Bojanski both earned honorable mention.
Mlnarik was the Lady Knights second leading scorer at 9.3 ppg while Bojanksi helmed the Bergan offense with team-high 61 assists
Sophomore Max Nosal and junor Gavin Logemann both were selected to the boys First-Team.
Logemann averaged a team-high 12.3 points while Nosal tallied 8.3 ppg and led the team with 66 assists.
Juniors Sam Sleister and Lucas Pruss earned honorable mention.
Centennial East Girls All Conference
First-Team
Lauren Baker, Bergan, Senior
Ella Hess, Concordia, Junior
Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior
Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, Sophomore
Kali Jurgensmeier, Neumann, Junior
Lauren Thiele, Neumann, Junior
Makylee Ailes, Lincoln Christian, Senior
Emerson Crist, Lincoln Christian, Junior
Ashlynn Ailes, Lincoln Christian, Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Bergan, Sophomore
Summer Bojanski, Bergan, Freshmen
Ella Buroker, Concordia, Senior
Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior
Addi Ernstmeyer, Lincoln Lutheran, Senior
Kinslee Bosak, Neumann, Sophomore
Halle Hueser, Lincoln Christian, Senior
2021 East Boys All Conference
First-Team
Gavin Logemann, Bergan, Junior
Max Nosal, Bergan, Sophomore
Malachi Washington, Boys Town, Sophomore
Karsten Mathsen, Concordia, Junior
Zac Kulus, Concordia, Junior
Justin Otten, Concordia, Junior
Joshua Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, Senior
Kolton Cada, Neumann, Senior
Drew Beuklemen, Lincoln Christian, Senior
Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian, Senior
Honorable Mention
Lucas Pruss, Bergan, Junior
Sam Sleister, Bergan, Junior
TJ Covington, Boys Town, Junior
Gage Kanzmeier, Concordia, Senior
Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior
Karson Sander, Neumann, Senior
Easton Marshbanks, Lincoln Christian, Junior
Gage Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, Senior