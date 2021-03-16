Four Knights, Three Lady Knights earn All-Centennial Conference nods

Seven Bergan basketball players - four Knights and three Lady Knights - earned All-Centennial Conference nods.

Senior Lauren Baker was the lone Bergan player on the First-Team after averaging 17.3 points and leading the Lady Knights to a third place finish in Class D-1.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik and freshman Summer Bojanski both earned honorable mention.

Mlnarik was the Lady Knights second leading scorer at 9.3 ppg while Bojanksi helmed the Bergan offense with team-high 61 assists

Sophomore Max Nosal and junor Gavin Logemann both were selected to the boys First-Team.

Logemann averaged a team-high 12.3 points while Nosal tallied 8.3 ppg and led the team with 66 assists.

Juniors Sam Sleister and Lucas Pruss earned honorable mention.

Centennial East Girls All Conference

First-Team

Lauren Baker, Bergan, Senior

Ella Hess, Concordia, Junior

Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, Junior

Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, Sophomore