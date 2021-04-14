 Skip to main content
Four Tigers sign letters of intent to play at the next level
For Fremont Tigers signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level. 

Three of the four will remain wearing the same color scheme.

Bryce Mitzelfelt signed with Hastings College to play football while Camden Mckenzie will join the Broncos baseball team in the fall. 

Nate Stinemates signed to continue bowling with the Broncos as well. 

Zac McGeorge will stay home and run for the Midland cross country and track team. 

Zachary McGeorge signed with with the Midland cross country and track and field team Wednesday. He was joined by Linda and Travis Barnes, Helen McGeorge and FHS XC Coach Sean McMahon.
Bryce Mitzelfelt signed to play football at Hastings College Wednesday. He is joined by Jennifer and Chad Mitzelfelt, Sarah Daugherty and FHS Coach Dave Sellon.
Camden McKenzie signed to play baseball at Hastings College Wednesday. He is joined by his parents Tammy and Mark McKenzie, Kayleigh McKenzie and Coach Jeff Hayden.
Nate Stinemates signed to bowl at Hastings College Wednesday. He is joined by his parents Jason and Tammy Stinemates, Natalie Stinemates, FHS Coaches Mark McKenzie and Keith Cunnings, Hastings Coach CK Moore.
