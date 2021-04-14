Four Tigers sign letters of intent to play at the next level

For Fremont Tigers signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Three of the four will remain wearing the same color scheme.

Bryce Mitzelfelt signed with Hastings College to play football while Camden Mckenzie will join the Broncos baseball team in the fall.

Nate Stinemates signed to continue bowling with the Broncos as well.

Zac McGeorge will stay home and run for the Midland cross country and track team.

