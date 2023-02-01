Four Tigers sign to play in college

Four Fremont Tigers made it official Wednesday, signing their letter of intent to continue their athlete careers at the college level.

Hudson Cunnings and Titus Richardson both signed with the Wayne State football team while Ashton Swinscoe inked with the hometown Midland football program. Maggie McClain will be taking her softball talents to Hastings College.

Hudson Cunnings, Wayne State

The all-everything athlete for Fremont will be honing in on his linebacking skills at the next level, joining the Wildcats linebackers room.

“I wanted to stay close to home and I know it's a good program,” Cunnings said.

Cunnings broke out as a junior as the third leading tackler for the Tigers, playing primarily as a defender for Fremont.

Cunnings took over the quarterback role for Fremont in his senior year before it was cut short by injury, limiting his time on the defensive side of the ball. He still finished with 39 total tackles, the fourth most of the defense.

Cunnings also looked at Missouri Western before electing to join the Wildcats.

Titus Richardson, Wayne State

Fremont's second-leading tackler this past fall will have four more years of making opposing offense's jobs difficult as Richardson signed with Wayne State.

"They were the first college to offer me and it just felt like home there," Richardson said. "They showed a lot of interest in me."

He racked up 57 tackles as a senior and recorded a pair of sacks.

Richardson, also a standout wrestler, also looked at Central Missouri before electing to stay close to home.

Maggie McClain, Hastings College

Fremont's Maggie McClain will be taking her catching talents to Hastings College as the senior signed with the Broncos Wednesday.

"I really enjoyed the coach and what they have to offer with the program there," McClain said.

McClain started all 41 games for Fremont this past fall behind the plate. She hit .392 on 47 hits - second most on the Tigers - with eight doubles, a pair of triples and a home run.

"The teams and coaches that I've met along the way of my last four year, the friends I've made, the relationships that I've built, that's what I am going to remember the most," McClain said.

Ashton Swinscoe, Midland

Fremont's Ashton Swinscoe will be staying close to home to continue his football career, inking with Midland Wednesday.

"It’s close to home and it’s a good opportunity," Swinscoe said. "I feel like I can really succeed with the program."

Swinscoe, who also looked into Concorida and Buena Vista, will be honing in on his offensive line play as a guard or center at the next level.