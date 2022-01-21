Free throw woes sink Bergan against Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN - Free throw struggles nipped Bergan Thursday night as the Knights shot 30% from the charity stripe in a one-point loss to Lincoln Lutheran, 49-48.

Bergan ended the night 7 of 23 from the charity stripe while Lincoln Lutheran went 6 of 7.

“That is something we have struggled with all year,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “We’ve been on the rollercoaster ride with that.”

The Knights are hovering around 50% from the free throw line on the season, averaging 18 trips to the line with 10 makes.

“It’s hard to win games when you end the night seven for twenty-three from the free throw line,” Mlnarik said. “We did a great job of attacking the basket, getting to the foul line. We did a lot of things right tonight.”

Bergan got half of their free throw chances in the fourth quarter while attempting to come back from a four-point deficit - 42-38.

The Knights went to the free throw line ten times in the final eight minutes, but found the bottom of the net on only three.

Despite the lost chances at the free throw line, Bergan led with under a minute to play as Alex Painter hit a transition three with 53.4 seconds left to pull the Knights in front 48-47.

Lincoln Lutheran answered on the other end, leaving Bergan with 25 seconds to work with.

Lucas Pruss grabbed an offensive rebound and got a shot up with 4.9 seconds left, earning a trip to the free throw line in the process.

Neither shot went in.

Bergan caught a break with Lincoln Lutheran missing the front end of its one-and-one on the other end of the court, but were unable to get a shot off with 2.3 seconds remaining.

“I thought it was a frustrating night for them just because there were so many opportunities to finish and it just seemed like we could not finish plays,” Mlnarik said.

The loss ends a five-game win streak for Bergan and set its record at 8-5.

Max Nosal led the Knights in scoring with 17 points including a pair of buzzer-beating shots - a lay-up at the end of the first to put Bergan up 15-14 and a three at the end of the third to draw the Knights within four.

Jarett Boggs added 13 points for Bergan.

The Knights are set to tip-off at 7:45 p.m. Friday against Columbus Scotus.

