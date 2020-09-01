Fremont adjusting to life without setter Hannah Wilson

Much like 2020 as a whole, the start to the fall season has not been what the Fremont volleyball team expected coming into the season.
“When the last ball last season, as coaches we already start planning and you plan around a four-year starter,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said.
The Lady Tigers anticipated senior Hannah Wilson to once again be the anchor for their offense coming off a strong junior season that saw Fremont go 15-17.
Just days before the season officially got under way at the Lady Tigers jamboree, Wilson was lost for the season due to a leg injury.
It was a big, big loss for us,” Kostek said. “Now we are just trying to figure things out with a new rotation.”
The three-year starter was a swiss army knife for Fremont last season, finishing third on the team in kills and aces while dishing out a team-high 531 assists.
“You can’t replace that experience,” Kostek said. “Also Hannah is a super great athlete and that is kind of hard to replace.”
Fremont turned to junior Ellah Hofer to take over the full-time setter gig after having her using her as the second setter in its 6-2 rotation last season.
“For her, she just stepped right in and took over,” Kostek said.
Last year, Hofer dished out 164 assists while also recording 156 kills.
Fremont returns the majority of its offensive firepower from a year ago with a trio of juniors to in kill leader Elise Estudillo, who put down 209 kills, Grace Williams and Mya Bolden.
Despite the blow of losing a key starter before the season began, the Lady Tigers are off to a hot start, winning their first four matches.
At their home triangular Saturday, the Lady Tigers took down Lincoln Northeast 2-0 (25-20, 25-19) then beat Mercy 2-0 (25-17, 25-19)
The Monarchs gave Fremont all they could handle in the second set after the Lady Tigers breezed through the opening set.
The match was tied as late as 13-13 before Fremont put together a 4-0 run, eventually leading to the sweep.
Junior Michayla George led the Lady Tigers offense against Mercy with seven kills.
Across the two games Saturday, Hofer passed out 16 assists and had 11 kills.
Tuesday night, Fremont prevailed 3-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13) over Lincoln Northeast.
“All in all, the girls are really responding well to all the strange things this year,” Kostek said.
Fremont hosts its first home match of the season Thursday night against Lincoln North Star.
