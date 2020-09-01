Fremont adjusting to life without setter Hannah Wilson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Much like 2020 as a whole, the start to the fall season has not been what the Fremont volleyball team expected coming into the season.

“When the last ball last season, as coaches we already start planning and you plan around a four-year starter,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said.

The Lady Tigers anticipated senior Hannah Wilson to once again be the anchor for their offense coming off a strong junior season that saw Fremont go 15-17.

Just days before the season officially got under way at the Lady Tigers jamboree, Wilson was lost for the season due to a leg injury.

It was a big, big loss for us,” Kostek said. “Now we are just trying to figure things out with a new rotation.”

The three-year starter was a swiss army knife for Fremont last season, finishing third on the team in kills and aces while dishing out a team-high 531 assists.

“You can’t replace that experience,” Kostek said. “Also Hannah is a super great athlete and that is kind of hard to replace.”

Fremont turned to junior Ellah Hofer to take over the full-time setter gig after having her using her as the second setter in its 6-2 rotation last season.