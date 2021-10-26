Fremont advances to A-7 district championship game

A team effort saw Fremont through to the Class A-7 district championship game as the Tigers swept Kearney 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-11) Tuesday night.

“At different times, we saw different people step up and that’s what you want in the postseason,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “If you are a legit team, someone is going to step up when the moment is hot.”

The only tightly contested set of the match was the second set as Fremont found a way to steal set two from Kearney in extra points.

The Tigers opened the set on a 7-1 run before letting the six-point advantage slip away.

Kearney held the upper hand for most of the set after erasing the early deficit.

“We went out there playing safe, thinking just don’t make a mistake and we will still win,” Nelsen.

Adding to the drama of the pivotal set was a pair of reversed calls, with the second reversal taking a 25-23 set win for Kearney away and instead tying the match at 24-all.

Mya Bolden came through for the Tigers in the final moments of the second set.

“She came out and said I’m hot coach, so we were telling our setters, when she says she’s hot, she is unstoppable, so we just got her the ball,” Nelsen said.

A kill from the senior through the heart of the Kearney defense tied the match at 25-25. Bolden followed it up with a block to push Fremont in front 26-25.

“I wanted to win and did everything I could to ensure that,” Bolden said.

An attacking error by the Bearcats secured set two for Fremont, 27-25.

In the third and final set of the evening, Fremont once again built up a 7-1 lead and once again Kearney called a timeout to halt the Tigers.

Unlike the second set, there would not be a Bearcat comeback.

“We talked about (during the second set) that’s now how we play games, we play games to win,” Nelsen said.

Mattie Dalton and Brylee Nelsen led an attack that had five players record seven or more kills with 10 kills apiece.

Grace Williams added nine kills, including the set winner in the opening set. Emmalee Sheppard and Ellah Hofer each added seven kills to round out Fremont’s attack.

Hofer dished out 16 assists while Brylee Nelsen distributed 20.

The victory over Kearney puts Fremont’s record at 22-7 on the fall, setting a new program high for wins in a season.

Fremont will face the district’s top seed Omaha Westside at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a chance to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Westside swept Omaha Central in three sets Tuesday and are 24-11 on the year.

The Warriors are led by junior hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson, a Hawaii volleyball commit.

“We know their best hitter is probably going to have 15 to 18 kills, but we’ve talked about how 15 to 18 points isn’t going to beat us, so even if she gets hers, if we do what we’ve done with team ball all year, I think we will be okay,” Nelsen said.

The Tigers, who rank eighth in the wildcard standings, have not qualified for the state tournament since 1983.

