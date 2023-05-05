Fremont handled its business in the opening round of the Class A-6 district tournament Friday, beating Omaha Bryan 15-0 in five innings.

“Postseason baseball is a situation where you have to show up everyday because you know that day could be your last day,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden.

Brooks Eyler set the tone for Fremont with a lead-off triple, which turned into six runs in the opening frame.

Jackson Cyza matched Eyler’s feat to start the second inning, leading to two more runs and an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers added two more runs in the third before tacking on five insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks in part to a two RBI double by Collin Ridder off the base of the left field fence. Ridder accounted for three of Fremont’s 10 hits, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Jariel Ortiz-Garcia worked four efficient, no-hit innings on 51 pitches.

“He pounded the strike zone, got some strikeouts and we played good defense behind,” Hayden said.

He faced one batter above the minimum, issuing a walk to the second batter of the game

“I just wanted to go out there and throw strikes, that was my main focus,” Ortiz-Garcia said.

Bryan broke up the combined no-hit bid with a two-out single through the right side of the infield in the top of the fifth off reliever Nate Jones.

Jones struck out the final batter to seal the win and cap of his lone inning of work which featured three strikeouts.

Fremont will face top seed and district host Papillion-La Vista South at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Titans home field.

Fremont lost 1-0 against the Papillion-La Vista South on March 28.