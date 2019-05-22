It has been quite a month for athletes at Fremont High School.
The FHS boys track team won its first state championship since 2005 on Saturday while the FHS girls finished sixth. The two programs combined for six all-class gold medals during the state meet at Burke.
The Fremont Bergan baseball team — in a co-op with FHS — qualified for the state tournament and finished fourth in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class A rankings.
Several FHS spring athletes were recognized recently by the Heartland Athletic Conference.
David Estrada was an All-HAC selection for boys soccer. Nate Dillon and Ricky Guel were honorable mention selections. Jaeden Greser was an all-league pick in girls soccer while Isabella Keaton and Georgia Witte were honorable mention picks.
The boys track team had the following athletes earn academic all-conference honors: Andrew Blocker, Jakub Donscheski, Edmund England, Austin Everitt, Daniel Godoy, Jose Gonzalez, Boone Gray, Reed Johannsen, Matthew Klein, Dylan Kor, Ross McMahon, Keegan Menning, Tate Moeller, Mason Moore, Ben Schulz, Trevor Synovec, Owen Wagner, Mack Prince and Tyler Downey.
Girls track team members earning HAC academic honors include: Shelby Bracker, Annie Cooper, Avery Decker, Mara Hemmer, Kathryn Hesman, Kennedy Jones, Marlee Kjeldgaard, Hannah Maly, Juanita Mendoza, Chloe Miller, Kloee Morgan, Emily Nau, Mikayla Paulson, Alejandra Pena, Sara Prall, Aubrey Rathke, Kailey Rensch, Madison Schleicher and Madison Ustohal.
Logan Martinez and Kenan Brodd of the boys golf team earned academic all-conference honors as did girls tennis players Anna Baskova, Madilyn Huss, Emma Storms, Alexandra Glosser, Elise Patchen, Miah Vakiner, Tawnie Escamilla, Payton Eyler and Hannah Wilson.
Dillon Dix, Brody Sintek, Jon Kment, Mitchell Glause, Brady Benson, Dawson Glause and Conner Richmond were academic all-league selections in baseball.
Soccer academic honorees for the boys include: Dillon, Cristian Camey-Castellanos, Alejandro Rosales, David Garcia, Eduardo Parra and Reese Franzen. Girls honored include: Isabelle Smoot, Taylor Pemberton, Greser, Alyssa Grosse, Emma Grosse, Wylie Roumph, Amelia Knosp, Madeline Jones, Dahlia Hernandez Leyva and Alexandra Lamme.