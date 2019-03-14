Several Fremont High School athletes captured Heartland Athletic Conference honors Thursday for winter sports.
Senior Emma Shepard, junior Sydney Golladay and freshman Taylor McCabe were named All-HAC selections for girls basketball. Seniors Tessa Chicoine and Jaylee Cone and freshman Macy Bryant were honorable mention picks.
McCabe averaged a team-best 18.2 points per game. She connected on 176 of 367 shots from the field (48 percent), including 72 of 171 (42 percent) from 3-point land. The ninth-grader also averaged 1.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She was 49 of 68 from the free throw line (72 percent).
Golladay's season was cut short due to a knee injury, but in 20 games she averaged 9.8 points and a team-best 4.5 assists. She shot 43 percent from the field and 65 percent from the foul line.
Shepard, a Midland University basketball recruit, averaged 9.8 points per game. She was second to McCabe in 3-point field goals made (46) and averaged 3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
For boys basketball, senior Austin Callahan was an All-HAC selection. The senior led the Tigers in scoring with an average of 6.8 points per game. He also grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game and hit a team-best 28 3-point field goals.
Sophomore Triston Keeney was named to the honorable mention list.
Chicoine, Golladay and Shepard were named to the HAC all-academic team. They were joined by Charli Earth, Lexi Glosser and Madi Moore. For boys basketball, senior Dillon Dix was honored along with sophomores Dawson Glause, Aidan Queen and Pacey Queen.
Sebastian Villagomez was named to the all-academic team for wrestling. Coach Ali Granger's swim team had five players recognized: Lauren Gifford, Avery Gossett, Juanita Mendoza, Zach Johnson and Mack Prince.