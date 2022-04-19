Fremont bats go quiet after early outburst

Omaha Northwest scored seven unanswered runs to topple Fremont 7-5 Monday in Omaha.

The Tigers jumped on the Vikings in the top of the first, putting up all five of their runs on four hits.

Fremont opened the game by loading the bases with three-straight singles. An error by the Vikings - the first of a combined seven in the game with Fremont committing four - allowed Cal Janke to reach and plate the first run of the game.

Quinn Gossett laced a bases clearing double to open up a 4-0 lead, then came in to score Fremont's final run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Landon Mueller.

Northwest punched back by loading the bases themselves, working a pair of walks and a hit batter off of Tigers' starter Brandt Phillips.

A single and a walk allowed a pair of Vikings to cross before Phillips settled into to strikeout a pair and escape the frame with just two runs allowed.

Northwest tagged Phillips for four hits including a pair of doubles, two walks and a hit batter in the third to tie the game.

Dom Escovedo came on to end the frame, ultimately going 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits and two runs, neither earned.

A Fremont error and a single produced the go-ahead run for the Vikings in the bottom of the third and a nearly identical sequence cashed in a run for the home team in the fifth to extend the lead to 7-5.

The Tigers had its best scoring chance in the top of the seventh with the first two batters reaching before being left on the base paths.

Isaac Heirnk reached base in all four of his at-bats, going 3-for-3 with three singles and a walk.

