Fremont battles breeze, Blair to secure sweep

Fremont battled Blair and blustery conditions on their home courts Tuesday to secure a sweep of the Bears 9-0.

“Blair has a really good team, they are very athletic and scrappy,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. “Everybody found a way through their match.”

The stiff winds howling across the courts forced the Tigers to adjust their game plans depending on which end of the court they were on.

“It makes the match a tail of two sides,” Bigsby said. “It was just a matter of knowing how you have to play for two games on this side then two games on that side.”

Fremont opened the day with a trio of wins in doubles action.

No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Mackenzie Kirby claimed an 8-5 win as did No. 3 doubles Maddie Wusk and Grace Cruise.

Blick also produced an 8-3 win at No. 3 singles while Kirby won 8-4 at No. 4 singles.

No. 2 doubles Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker, continuing their connection from basketball season, claimed a 8-4 win. They both secured 8-2 victories in singles play, at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

Now a few weeks into the season, the Tigers are starting to settle everyone into their roles, Bigsby said.

“We feel really comfortable with where we are at right now and much earlier than we were last year,” Bigsby said. “Our doubles teams have some good chemistry together and play well together and they are starting to improve daily.”

Chemistry and complimentary tennis come into play when building out doubles teams for the Tigers.

“That ability to pick your partner up when you need to and have both of them do that is something I look for,” Justin Bigsby said. “Both teams that we’ve got can definitely do that for each other.

“Mackenzie and Grace have experience as two seniors. Adisyn, she’s been here and done this, while Becca is new to this, but she is a great athlete.”

At the Tigers home triangular Monday, Blick and Kirby won 8-1 against Bellevue East, then lost an 8-4 battle against Lincoln Southeast.

Mendlik and Baker lost 8-4 to Southeast, then bounced back with an 8-1 win over Bellevue East.

Cruise and Wusk were on both ends of an 8-1 match Monday, coming out on top against Bellevue East.

Fremont lost 6-0 to Lincoln Southeast and beat Bellevue East 6-0 in Monday’s action.

In singles play Tuesday, Abbie Bigsby continued to hold down the No. 1 spot, earned an 8-5 decision over Caitlyn Haggstrom.

She went 1-1 Monday with a 8-1 win over Bellevue East’s Morgan Blaha and an 8-0 loss to Southeast’s Camilla Ibrahimova.

Freshman Nora Pentel won an 8-4 match at No. 2 singles against Blair’s Alexandra Nilges and also went 1-1 in the triangular.

Both of her matches end 8-0 with her win coming over Bellevue East’s Mara Snodgrass.

“Nora, for a freshman, she has a very calm demeanor to her and she just stays in the match and stays steady,” Justin Bigbsy said.

Fremont will face a host of schools Friday at an invitational at the Koch Family Tennis Center for its next matches.

