OMAHA — The Fremont High School girls golf team got to do something a little different than a routine triangular on Monday.
FHS competed against Elkhorn South and Omaha Marian in a meet at Stone Creek Golf Course. Some of the Tigers played in regular match play while others competed in a scramble with a match play format.
“We mixed things up a bit,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said.
Burg said the coaches from the three schools just wanted to do something unique than the regular stroke-play format.
“When you are getting to the halfway point of the season like we are, it can grind on you a bit,” Burg said. “This was something different. Some of them got to play with a teammate and that doesn’t happen very often. It was a good way to break things up.”
Elkhorn South won the meet with 27 points. Marian finished with 24 while the Tigers had six.
“We played a couple of pretty good teams, but I thought our girls competed fairly well,” Burg said. “A lot of them hadn’t played Stone Creek before.”
Emma Witte and Tiffany Carnahan scored three points apiece for the Tigers.
The Tigers compete Thursday in the Lincoln City Classic at Holmes Golf Course. Fremont will compete in the upper division of the meet.