KEARNEY – Fremont Bergan didn’t have an answer for Tori Thomas on Thursday night.
The 6-foot senior scored a game-high 23 points to lead Hastings St. Cecilia to a 45-32 win over Bergan in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament at Kearney Catholic High School.
Thomas, a University of Kansas track and field recruit who entered the game averaging a team-best 13.3 points for Class C2’s top-ranked Hawkettes, made her presence known from the start.
She converted a traditional 3-point play to put HSC up 11-4. Bergan answered with a 7-2 run which featured baskets by Lily Bojanski, Allie DeGroff and Rebecca Baker.
Consecutive baskets by Thomas to end the quarter gave St. Cecilia a 20-13 lead. Thomas scored nine of HSC’s 20 points.
“They didn’t hit a whole lot from the outside, but they really beat us up on the interior,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said of the Hawkettes. “We were working hard to take away (Thomas). It seemed like every long rebound ended up in her hands.”
Bergan closed to within 22-17 following baskets by Aleesha Broussard and DeGroff. St. Cecilia’s lead grew to 12 points at halftime as the Hawkettes (18-1) scored the final seven points of the quarter.
The Lady Knights’ stout defense held HSC to just five points in the third quarter, all scored by Thomas. Lauren Baker hit a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the third period, then later converted a traditional three-point play to cut the deficit to nine points (34-25) heading into the final quarter.
“We are a very good defensive team,” Pribnow said. “I’ve told our girls that from day one as soon as they walked into the gym that we’re going to be hard to score on. I knew the wildcard was going to be whether or not we were going to be able to score the basketball at a higher clip or as high of a clip as we were able to last year. In a few games, we haven’t been able to eclipse that 35-point mark or that 40-point mark. That’s kind of been our Achilles heel.”
DeGroff’s bucket with just under 3:00 remaining again cut HSC’s lead to nine points (39-30), but the Lady Knights could not close the gap any further.
“We had a lot of opportunities, but we just couldn’t score the basketball there towards the end,” Pribnow said.
St. Cecilia, a 70% shooting team from the free throw line, made 16 of 19 (84.2%) of its attempts on Thursday, including going 9-for-11 in the final quarter.
DeGroff led the Lady Knights with 15 points while Lauren Baker added eight.
Bailey Kissinger and Makenna Asher each contributed nine points for HSC.
The Lady Knights (8-8) will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Omaha Concordia. It marks Bergan’s final away game of the regular season.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 45, FREMONT BERGAN 32
Fremont Bergan 13 4 8 7 — 32
Hastings St. Cecilia 20 9 5 11 — 45
FREMONT BERGAN – Lily Bojanski 2, Kaia McIntyre 3, Rebecca Baker 2, Allie DeGroff 15, Lauren Baker 8, Aleesha Broussard 2.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC – Bailey Kissinger 9, Tori Thomas 23, Makenna Asher 9, Katherine Hamburger 4.