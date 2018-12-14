The Fremont Bergan boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season Friday with a 67-43 win over Lourdes Central Catholic at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Bergan used a 17-0 scoring run in the second half to gain control of the contest. Lourdes CC (1-4) had cut Bergan’s lead to seven points (39-32) with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter before Bergan’s offense caught fire and its lead grew to 24 points at 56-32.
Bergan led just 11-9 after the first quarter, but increased its advantage to as many as 17 points in the second quarter as Riley Lindberg scored eight of his 15 points.
Joining Lindberg in double figures for Bergan were Grant Frickenstein with 19 and Dre Vance with 10. Tyten Vance added nine points.
Blake Miller scored a game-high 22 points for Lourdes CC.