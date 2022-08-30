 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont blasts past Bellevue East

  • Updated
FRE_082722_FHS SB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Maggie McClain hits a two-run double in the fourth inning of the Tigers 10-4 win over Kearney in game one of a doubleheader Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont softball secured a 7-1 win over Bellevue East Monday night to snap a three game losing skid. 

The Tigers got the scoring going in the first with one run as Maggie McClain drove in Jenna McClain with an RBI ground out. The run was set up by a double from Ella Cooper with the first of her three doubles on the night. 

The one-run lead stood until the bottom of the fourth when Bellevue East tied the game up with a two-out RBI double after a lead-off single, two of the three hits pitcher Cooper gave up on the night. 

The senior put herself back in position to earn the win with an RBI double in the fifth to return the Tigers to the lead at 201. 

An RBI ground out by Maggie McClain and a single by Avery Gossett extended the lead to 4-1. 

Gossett came through with the final two runs of the night, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to set the final score at 7-1. It was her fifth home run of the year. 

People are also reading…

In the circle, Cooper struck out 15 while allowing three hits and walking a batter. 

The win ends a three-game skid after falling in three games Saturday - a 1-0 loss to Omaha Mercy, a 4-3 loss to Omaha Westside and a 7-5 loss to Ashland-Greenwood. 

Fremont returns to action Thursday, hosting Lincoln East at Schilke Fields. 

