Fremont blows past Lincoln North Star

The Fremont girls picked up win No. 21 in a 71-30 throttling of Lincoln North Star Friday.

The Tigers put the Gators in a 21 point hole after the first quarter, scoring 30 points to North Star’s nine.

By halftime, the lead widened to 36, 56-20.

Taylor McCabe knocked down seven three’s to finish with 23 points, moving up to No. 7 in all-time scoring, passing Kaylee Jensen of Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family.

Macy Bryant went for 20 points while McKenna Murphy and Sarah Shepard both chipped in a dozen.

Fremont will play its final regular season game Saturday, hosting Lincoln Northeast at 5 p.m.

