Fremont bounces back against Benson

As Micah Moore described it, all he saw was 'green grass'.

The Fremont senior running back made one man miss, then broke out of an arm tackle before bursting away for a 74-yard touchdown on the second play of the Tigers 48-22 win over Omaha Benson Friday at Heedum Field and into a spot at the top of the Fremont record books.

It was the 25th time the three-year varsity starter had found pay dirt while carrying the pigskin for the 387th time in his career - also a school record.

The touchdown vaults him atop the all-time career rushing touchdown record, breaking the previous tie he held with Ritch Bahe.

"It feels pretty good, but there are bigger things to be accomplished in the season," Moore said.

The Tigers dialed back Moore's workload against the Bunnies after he took a pop to the ribs in week two against North Platte, which sidelined him for most of the evening last week.

"We limited him a little bit, but when he was in there, he was a different maker," Jennings said.

Limited meaning 13 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns, most of which came in the first quarter.