Fremont bounces back against Benson

As Micah Moore described it, all he saw was 'green grass'.
The Fremont senior running back made one man miss, then broke out of an arm tackle before bursting away for a 74-yard touchdown on the second play of the Tigers 48-22 win over Omaha Benson Friday at Heedum Field and into a spot at the top of the Fremont record books.
It was the 25th time the three-year varsity starter had found pay dirt while carrying the pigskin for the 387th time in his career - also a school record.
The touchdown vaults him atop the all-time career rushing touchdown record, breaking the previous tie he held with Ritch Bahe.
"It feels pretty good, but there are bigger things to be accomplished in the season," Moore said.
The Tigers dialed back Moore's workload against the Bunnies after he took a pop to the ribs in week two against North Platte, which sidelined him for most of the evening last week.
"We limited him a little bit, but when he was in there, he was a different maker," Jennings said.
Limited meaning 13 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns, most of which came in the first quarter.
Moore now sits firmly second in all-time rushing yards in Fremont after his 10th 100+ yard rushing performance with 2,145 yards - 34 shy of the record held by
Moore matched another all-time great with his second rushing touchdown of the night, a 28-yard scamper 23 seconds into the third quarter. The score was set up by a Mason Leimbach interception.
It was the senior's 28th total touchdown of his career, matching Sean Lambert's record set between 2013-15.
"I am proud of him and his three years of varsity football," Jennings said.
Fremont's passing attack also found success against the Bunnies.
Carter Sintek's first pass of the night went to Jax Sorensen for a nine yard touchdown. Fremont led 13-0 after a missed point after attemt
Benson briefly brought the game back to a one-score contest, scoping and scoring a Fremont fumble from 48-yards out to make it a 13-6 game after a failed two-point conversion.
Hudson Cunnings returned Fremont's lead to multiple scores with a three-yard dive to make it 20-6 with a minute, 37 seconds left in the opening frame. It was his first rushing touchdown of his career.
Sintek kept it himself for the next Fremont score, a three-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 27-6.
A 46-yard hook-up between Sintek and Jackson Cyza finished off Fremont's first half scoring with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter.
Fremont led 34-6 at halftime.
"I thought we had a good first half," Jennings said. "We need to sure some things up offensively as far as rhythm and pace, but I really thought we did a good job of driving the ball."
The Tigers final score of the evening came on a 46-yard bomb from Sintek to Sorensen, who led the team in receiving with three catches and 76 yards, at the 5:54 mark of the third quarter to balloon Fremont's lead to 48-6.
Sintek finished 8 of 10 for 124 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 10 rushing yards on two carries and a score.
Benson tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Fremont's back-ups.
Fremont (2-1) will travel to Grand Island in week four. The Islanders are coming off a 17-7 loss to No. 4 Lincoln Southeast.