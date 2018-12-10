LINCOLN — The Fremont Bowling Club won the Nebraska High School Federation Class A boys state championship on Sunday at Sun Valley Lanes.
Fremont defeated Lincoln Northeast 211-201, 172-208, 184-137, 216-267 and 246-143 in the championship match. Cooper Phillips was named the Class A Boys Finals MVP.
Fremont coach Mark McKenzie said all six team members — Phillips, Camden McKenzie, Cole Macaluso, Nate Stinemates, Garrett Hill and Chris Emmons — performed well.
“They all played a huge part in this championship,” McKenzie said. “They really came together as a team unit. Their mental game was outstanding and they stayed positive throughout.”
Fremont was third after four games Saturday with 3,585. Northeast was first with 3,777 followed by Scottsbluff/Gering with 3,656. In the Baker round on Saturday, Fremont beat Norfolk 133-153, 168-155, 180-154 and 179-108. Fremont then downed Columbus 3-1 to set up Sunday’s final.
McKenzie said the team is grateful for the all the support they received during the season, especially from Terry Synovec and the staff at 30 Bowl and the Midland University bowling team and coaching staff.
“We also want to thank all the parents for their relentless support of the program,” McKenzie said.
The Fremont girls were third after four games Saturday and beat Scottsbluff/Gering 3-2 in Bakers. Grand Island, the eventual state runner-up to Lincoln High, then defeated Fremont 3-0.
In Class C, the North Bend boys defeated Broken Bow 190-162, 158-163, 188-167, 173-186 and 152-150 for the championship.
Connor Schlueter was the Class C MVP.
NET is expected to carry the championship matches on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.