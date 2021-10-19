Fremont Bowling club competes in Columbus

The Fremont Bowling club hit the lanes at the Westbrook Lanes in Columbus this past weekend with the varsity girls team taking home first place.

Karina Capron finished third, rolling a high-game of 235. She was named to the first-team all-tournament team with her best game being a 235.

Kayleigh McKenzie finished third on the second-team all-tournament squad while Hannah Bowling was one spot back in fourth.

On the boys varsity side, Alex Riessen captured third on the first-team all-tournament team with a series score of 713 and a high game of 247. Andrew Wusk added a high game of 219.

Kailynn Valentine led the girls junior varsity team, taking second place on the first-team with a series score of 441 and a high-game of 159.

Emily Beatty also placed, finishing fourth in the fplaced 4th on the 1st all tournament team

Fremont had three bowlers on the second team with Elizabeth Richards being named the team captain in first place followed by Emmalee Christensen in third and Malorie Hansen in fourth.

The JV boys had a trio of standout performances with Cruz Aufenkamp rolling a career best 185 single game and a 447 series. Alex Bartunek had a game of 153 and Bridgeton Rangeloff rolled a 179.

