Fremont bowling club competes in Grand Island

Fremont Bowling Club competed in Grand Island earlier this month with the boys finishing fourth and the girls placing seventh.

Andrew Wusk placed fifth on the first All-Tournament Team with a high game of 215 and series of 554.

Bridgeton Rangeloff was named to the second All-Tournament Team with a high game of 192 and s 536 series.

Chase Fowler added high games of 175 and 185.

Bailey Seacrest led the Tigers as the team captain on the first All-Tournament team with high games of 215 and 184 and a series of 559.

Emily Beatty was just off Seacrest's pace as the second member on the first All-Tournament team with a series of 446.

Kaylee Halladay was right behind her teammates on the All-Tournament team with a series of 445.

Emma Hill and Kailynn Valentine both were named to the second All-Tournament team. Hill had a series of 429 while Valentine rolled a 419.

