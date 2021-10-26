Fremont bowling club competes in Grand Island

The Fremont bowling club hit the lanes at Westside Lanes in Grand Island over the weekend with the junior varsity boys returning with a first place finish.

The Tigers beat Bellevue 2-0 in the championship match.

Cruz Aufenkamp rolled a new personal best with a 194 and placed third on the first all tournament team with a 454 series.

Bridgeton Rangeloff was team captain on second all tournament team with a 424 series.

Braylon Lamson also rolled a high game of 158.

The Fremont varsity girls finished runner-up behind a second all-tournament team placement from Bailey Seacrest. She rolled a series of 521 with a high game of 207.

Andrew Wusk led the varsity boys, rolling a new high game of 266 with a series of 603.

Steve Bowling Jr. added two strong games of 200 and 226 for a series of 572.

Alex Riessen had a game of 202.

Kailynn Valentine led the JV girls with a high series of 428 and was the all tournament team captain.

Emily Beatty had the girls high game and a new personal best of 173 and was 2nd on the all tournament team.

Elizabeth Richards was 4th and Emmalee Christensen 5th on the all tournament team.

Emma Hill rolled a 157.

