Fremont bowling club competes in Kearney

The Fremont Bowling Club traveled to Kearney on Sunday take part in a tournament at the Big Apple Fun Center.

The Tigers girls squad finished sixth led by a first place finish from Bailey Seacrest. 

Seacrest earned the team captain spot on the First-Team All-Tournament squad with games 200 and 184 and series of 544.

Macy Bates placed 4th on the first-team with a game of 188 and series of 461.

Kailynn Valentine finished with a game of 182 and series of 455 while Kaylee Halladay placed seventh with a series of 429.

The Fremont boys team finished fifth. 

Andrew Wusk took on the First-Team All-Tournament team with games of 188 and 244 and series of 595. He also received high game of the day with a 244.

