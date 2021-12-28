Fremont bowling club competes in Norfolk

The Fremont bowling club hit the lanes in Norfolk prior to the Christmas break with the girls team finishing third and the boys taking fifth.

Bailey Seacrest made the all-tournament first-team with a high game of 22 and a high series of 608.

Kaylee Halladay was just behind Seacrest with a 425 series, also making the first all-tournament team.

Kailynn Valentine joined her teammates on the first all-tournament team with a 403 series to finish third.

Malorie Hanson was second on the second all-tournament team with a series of 333.

Chase Fowler led the boys team with a fifth place finish on the second all-tournament team with a series of 453.

Braylon Lamson missed an all-tournament selection by two pins, rolling a high game of 200 with a series of 451.

Alex Bartunek added a game of 189 and a series of 437 to Fremont's tally.

