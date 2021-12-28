 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fremont bowling club competes in Norfolk

  • 0

The Fremont bowling club hit the lanes in Norfolk prior to the Christmas break with the girls team finishing third and the boys taking fifth. 

Bailey Seacrest made the all-tournament first-team with a high game of 22 and a high series of 608. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Kaylee Halladay was just behind Seacrest with a 425 series, also making the first all-tournament team. 

Kailynn Valentine joined her teammates on the first all-tournament team with a 403 series to finish third. 

Malorie Hanson was second on the second all-tournament team with a series of 333.

Chase Fowler led the boys team with a fifth place finish on the second all-tournament team with a series of 453. 

Braylon Lamson missed an all-tournament selection by two pins, rolling a high game of 200 with a series of 451. 

Alex Bartunek added a game of 189 and a series of 437 to Fremont's tally.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights fall to taller Crusaders

Knights fall to taller Crusaders

Bergan hung with Lincoln Christian, but the Crusaders’ defensive-difference maker, 7-foot senior Ethan Marshbanks, proved too tall of a challe…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News