Fremont bowling club hits the lanes

The Fremont bowling club bowled at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The Fremont Black boys placed fifth overall out of 19 teams.

Andrew Wusk placed 10th on the First All-Tournament Team with a high game of 189 and a series of 527.

Chase Fowler added a a high game of 188 while Bridgeton Rangeloff had a high game of 176.

The Fremont Gold girls took third overall out of 19 teams.

Bailey Seacrest was Team Captain on the First All-Tournament Team with high games of 202 and 213 with a series of 580.

Kaylee Halladay placed third on the First All-Tournament Team with a high game of 189 and a 506 series.

Emily Beatty was fifth on the Second All-Tournament Team with a 416 series.

Kailynn Valentine was sicth on the Second All-Tournament Team with a series of 414.

Emma Hill was seventh on the Second All-Tournament Team with a series of 400.

Macey Bates was eight on the Second All-Tournament Team with a 388 series.

The Fremont Bowling Club also had a singles tournament at Past time Lanes in Hasting on Janu. 23.

Emily Beatty made the top eight for match play. She had a five-game series of 714 with a handicap series of 794. She was a JR Gold qualifier also.

Fowler made the top eight for match play. He had a five-game series of 817 with a handicap series of 1032. Chase ended up in 2nd place.

