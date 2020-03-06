Fremont bowling team wins tournament; Emmons is individual champion

The Fremont boys varsity bowling team competed in the 2020 Howie Kolhoff Invitational bowling tournament last weekend in Sioux Falls, SD.

The team placed 15th out of 20 teams in Saturday’s qualifying round and the next day competed against teams from Nebraska and South Dakota in double elimination baker matches.

These team bowled a total of seven matches, beating all the teams they competed against. They came out strong in the last match winning the first 3-of-5 baker games.

The team is Chris Emmons, Camden McKenzie, Cooper Phillips, Nate Stinemates, Garrett Hill and Cole Macaluso. They are coached by Al Phillips and Mark McKenzie.

After Saturday’s session, the team competed in the Annual Howie Kolhoff Singles Sweeper. A total of 64 boys competed against each other with three regular games then onto a qualifying step ladder match.

Chris Emmons qualified third out of 64 kids with a series of 769 with a 9-pin handicap and then went on to win the tournament in the step-ladder matches. He won the first match against the fourth-seeded bowler (99 pin handicap), then won the second match against the second-seeded bowler (22-pin handicap). In the final round, Emmons defeated the top-ranked high school varsity girl bowler in South Dakota (24-pin handicap).

