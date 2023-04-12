Fremont went 0-2 in the HAC tournament, losing 10-9 to Columbus and 12-1 to Kearney to bow out on the opening day.

The Tigers got out to an early lead against the Discoverers, answering Columbus' two-run top of the first with four runs in the home half of the inning.

Jackson Cyza drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Brooks Eyler, who led off the inning with a double. A bases loaded double off the bat of Landon Schurman cleared the bases and set Fremont in front 4-2.

Columbus tied the game in the top of the third with two more runs, then regained the lead in the top of the fourth with a single run before Fremont answered back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Back-to-back doubles by Cyza and Ryan Dix put the first run on the board and tied the game at 5-5.

Landon Lamson drove in Dix with a single to left, then Nate Jones, who came on to pinch run for Lamson, scored on a wild pitch three batters later to set the lead at 7-5.

Columbus overtook Fremont for good in the top of the sixth, hanging five runs and reaching double-digits at 10-7.

The Tigers put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, but left the game-tying run stranded 90 feet away.

Jariel Ortiz wore the loss in relief, yielding the five-run sixth inning. He tossed two innings of relief work, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out one.

Brandt Phillips went three innings to start the game, walking five and striking out five.

Kearney jumped out to an 9-0 lead with four runs in both the second and third innings and a single run in the top of the fourth before Fremont answered with its lone run of the game.

Connor Richmond drove in Ortiz, who started the frame with a double, in the bottom of the fourth to plate the Tigers only run.

Dix took the loss, getting tagged for six hits and eight runs (four earned) while striking out four in three innings of work.

Logan Eggen tossed the final three frames, finishing with a stat line of two hits, four runs (two earned) two strikeouts and two walks.

Fremont committed eight errors in the loss.

The Tigers return to the diamond Friday, traveling to Kearney to make up a game postponed on March 18.