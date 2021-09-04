Fremont boys beat out top regional talents at Augustana Twilight race

The Fremont boys cross country team opened the season with a win at the Augustana Twilight cross country race featuring teams from across the region.
The Tigers were the only team in the race to have five runners finish inside the top 20.
Carter Waters and Braden Taylor both secured top five placements, leading the Tigers to 54 team points.
"This goes for Carter and everybody, but they looked really strong throughout," said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. "I never once thought we were tying up or suffering or went out too hard, none of that really happened at all."
Waters trailed only Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche - the 2019 South Dakota Class A, the second largest classification in South Dakota, state champion - and Andrew Hauser of Rock Bridge - who finished 12th in Class 5, the largest classification in Missouri.
"He is a guy that loves to race and pass and hunt people down and as a senior with all that race experience behind him, he's just no longer starting very far back," McMahon said. "He still moved up, there just wasn't a lot of place to move up."
Waters logged a time of 15:53.36 to pace Fremont.
Taylor was two spots back in fifth, clocking in at 16:06.67.
Nolan Miller just missed a top 10 finished, finishing 12th in 16:32.50.
Aaron Ladd notched a 16th place in 16:47.51.
Rounding out the Tigers team score was Juan Gonzalez, who took 19th in 16:52.9 in his first varsity race.
"His emergence at that meet, with that level of competition for a ninth grader, that, without a doubt, is the best opener any freshman that our school has ever had," McMahon said.
He was the highest finishing freshman in the field of 295 runners which featured 26 freshmen.
Also running, but not factoring into the team scoring was Tyson Baker (34th, 17:1898), Domingo Perez Ramos (42, 17:25.50) and Junior Garcia (46th, 17:27.13).
Fremont's junior varsity team finished fourth in the JV 4k, led by a runner-up individual finish by Wes Pleskac in 14:18.86.
"He worked a little bit this summer, which took a little bit away from how much he could have run, but the trade off of working out in the fields and learning how to suffer a little bit showed in that race," McMahon said. "When he should have been suffering (Saturday) he was powering through."
Pleskac worked his way up from a fringe top 25 spot at the start of the race to eventually track down the No. 2 spot with a push in the final 1,000m.
Fremont hosts its home cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 9, at Valley View Golf Course.