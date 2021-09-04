Fremont boys beat out top regional talents at Augustana Twilight race

Aaron Ladd notched a 16th place in 16:47.51.

Rounding out the Tigers team score was Juan Gonzalez, who took 19th in 16:52.9 in his first varsity race.

"His emergence at that meet, with that level of competition for a ninth grader, that, without a doubt, is the best opener any freshman that our school has ever had," McMahon said.

He was the highest finishing freshman in the field of 295 runners which featured 26 freshmen.

Also running, but not factoring into the team scoring was Tyson Baker (34th, 17:1898), Domingo Perez Ramos (42, 17:25.50) and Junior Garcia (46th, 17:27.13).

Fremont's junior varsity team finished fourth in the JV 4k, led by a runner-up individual finish by Wes Pleskac in 14:18.86.

"He worked a little bit this summer, which took a little bit away from how much he could have run, but the trade off of working out in the fields and learning how to suffer a little bit showed in that race," McMahon said. "When he should have been suffering (Saturday) he was powering through."

Pleskac worked his way up from a fringe top 25 spot at the start of the race to eventually track down the No. 2 spot with a push in the final 1,000m.

Fremont hosts its home cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 9, at Valley View Golf Course.

