Swimming in their home pool, Fremont swim finished in the upper half of the Heartland Athletic Conference meet Saturday.

The Tigers finished fourth on the girls side while the boys finished tied for fifth with Grand Island.

The Fremont boys got off to a fast start with the 200-yard medley relay team of Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, John Monson and Cade Arnett setting a new school record with a time of 1:39.4, reaching the podium as a third place finisher.

The Tigers weren’t done setting school records as John Monson set the new best time in the 200-yard IM at 1:59.21 - the previous record stood since 1974 - to finish fourth. He also had a fourth place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, logging a 55.68.

Fremont’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Monson, Arnett, Gabe Christ and Connor Christ lowered the school record to 1:30.8, reaching the podium with a fourth place finish.

Connor Christ reached the podium in a pair of individual races, taking third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.01 and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. Arnett (13th) and Gabe Christ (15th) placed in the consolation finals.

Fremont’s third relay, the 400-yard freestyle, reached the finals, but missed the podium with a seventh place finish in a time of 3:35.84 with Jacob Hanson, Micah Moore, Gabe Christ and Lamson swimming it.

Lamson also had a 13th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

Hanson swam in two consolation finals races, taking 11th in the 200-yard freestyle and 15th in the butterfly.

Arnett and Gabe Christ added to the boys score with 11th and 12th place finishes, respectively, in the consolation 100-yard freestyle.

Moore clocked in at 5:25.05 in the 500-yard freestyle to take 15th.

Leading the girls effort was Ryleigh Schroeter in the 100-yard butterfly. She set a new school record while finishing runner-up with a time of 59.30.

Schroeter also placed in the 100-yard backstroke, claiming third, one place ahead of teammate Jane Busboom.

Madelyn Buck also placed sixth in the finals heat of the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Meyer was close behind in the 50-yard freestyle, taking sixth.

The Tigers sent two of its three relay teams to the podium with both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay - both swam by Buck, Meyer, Busboom and Schroeter - finishing fourth in the finals.

Fremont’s 400-yard freestyle relay quartet of Charlotte Vech, Kami Spilinek, Kiera Spilinek and Alexis Rasmussen took sixth in the finals, moving up two spots from their qualifying time.

Meyer had the standout performance in the consolation heats for Fremont, topping the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.57 for ninth place overall.

Busboom added a 10th place finish in the 200-yard IM, clocking in at 2:20.33.

Kiera Spilinek added a 15th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a 16th place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.

Fremont will now turn its attention to its final meet of the year with the state swim meet set for Feb. 24 and 25.

The Tigers will qualified eight swimmers from both the boys and girls team.