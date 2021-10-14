Fremont boys capture A-2 district title with trio in top five

LINCOLN—Fremont medaled all five of its counting racers to secure the Class A-2 district team title by 32 points Thursday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.

“Really, when you go to this meet there might be some melodrama to it because you know the sole point is to move on, which they did, they handled that very professionally,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “They carried out our race plan exactly like we talked about.”

The only drama the Tigers faced was who from Fremont would cross the finish line first.

Running stride for stride down the final stretch of the race, Fremont’s Carter Waters and Braden Taylor were faced with the challenge of figuring out who would end up the silver finish.

The duo were duking it out for second place as Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs had won the individual title nearly a full minute earlier.

“We knew we had everyone behind us, so Carter ran up behind me and said you can have it,” Taylor said.

Taylor nabbed the runner-up finish by .23 seconds over Waters, clocking in at 16:32.53 while Waters crossed at 16:32.76.

“It always feels better with a teammate rather than a competitor because we all want to beat each other, but at the end of the day we are all teammates,” Taylor said.

Nolan Miller wasn’t far back, giving Fremont three runners in the top five and ample breathing room in the team standings as the Tigers secured the district crown with 31 team points.

“It was mostly strategic until 600 meters to go,” McMahon said. “You could see about eight guys weighing each other out. Braden and Carter and Nolan stayed right at the front and at times helped drag that pack along.”

Juan Gonzalez set the freshman course record while running a 16:44.04 to claim eighth place and give Fremont four runners under 17 minutes for the race.

“He is getting tougher and tougher each week and he doesn’t like to let go (of the front pack),” McMahon said.

Dominic Perez-Ramos rounded out the Tigers team score with a 14th place finish in 17:04.51.

Junior Garcia and Aaron Ladd finished back-to-back in 16th and 17th place, but did not count towards the team score.

Garcia clocked in a 17:06.35 while Ladd was a second back at 17:07.52.

Lincoln East finished runner-up in the team standings with 63 points while Elkhorn South claimed the last spot out of the district with 75 team points.

Fremont’s final race of the year will come on Friday, Oct. 22, in Kearney at the Class A state meet. The Class A boys race is set to start 4 p.m.

