Fremont boys capture team title at home meet

The Fremont boys cross country team secured the team title at their home meet Thursday at Valley View Golf Course with five runners inside the top 10 and eight runners inside the top 15.

“On a short turnaround from Saturday to now with a long weekend, I thought the kids competed great,” said coach Sean McMahon.

Carter Waters was the first Tiger finisher, crossing the finish line in 15:48.12, 22 seconds back of champion Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South.

“You know anytime you are running against Gabe, you are running against the best,” McMahon said. “When he made the big move about a mile and a half in, he gapped everybody, but they didn’t back down. ...Last year at this time, he beat our top guy by a minute, today it was 22 seconds, that’s encouraging to see.”

Braden Taylor matched Waters as the second Fremont runner to finish under 16 minutes, clocking in at 15:52.77.

Nolan Miller logged a 16:18.44 to take sixth followed by fellow senior Aaron Ladd in seventh in 16:32.

“Aaron is continuing to run at a really high level,” McMahon said.

Freshman Juan Gonzalez rounded out the team score with a 16:46.74, fast enough for 10th place.