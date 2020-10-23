Fremont boys claim 2020 Class A cross country state title

“I knew the type of guys and the fiber of character they have, I knew they were going to embrace it,” McMahon said. “It was going be a Tiger day today and the weather just played into that.”

Wagner led the pack of Tigers with a ninth place finish, clocking in at 16:11.64.

“That was really special,” McMahon said on Wager’s final run in a Tiger uniform. “I loved his devotion to his teammates. Maybe he could have run a slightly different race and placed one or two spots higher, but he made five, six guys place five, ten, fifteen spots higher.

“That was a senior just absolutely raising his team, willing his team to a higher-level today and they responded by willing everyone else up.”

Wagner’s ninth place finish is the best of his career after finishing 26th as both a sophomore and a junior. He also leaves Fremont with two state title as he was a member of the 2018 state title team.

“It’s been four years of grinding and working with my teammates everyday out there and I’ve enjoy every bit of it and for it to pay off like this, there is nothing better,” Wagner said.

Nolan Miller was hot on Wagner’s heels, checking in at No. 10 in a time of 16:12.16.