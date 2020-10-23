Fremont boys claim 2020 Class A cross country state title

KEARNEY - Fremont coach Sean McMahon knew Friday could be a special day for the Tigers when midway through the Class A boys state cross country meet, senior Owen Wagner looked over at him in the middle of the race and gave him a fist pump.
“That just sent energy into the team,” McMahon said. “Halfway through the race and you’ve got a teammate doing that, you knew it was going to be a great, golden day.”
Friday was indeed a special day as the Tigers claimed their seventh state title under McMahon and ninth overall, edging out Millard West 58-78 in the team standings.
“It couldn’t have come together at a better time,” McMahon said. “I told them afterwards it was so beautiful to see them finally believe and it wasn’t like they didn’t ever confidence, but they stopped running for me and started running for we and that’s horribly cliché, but it is totally what happened this last week. They were doing everything for each other.”
Six of the seven Tiger runners finished inside the top 25 and three claimed All-State status inside the top 15.
Fremont, and the rest of Class A, had to deal with freezing temperatures through out the race as the thermometer read 32 degrees at the sound of the starting gun with 13 mile per hour winds blowing across the hilly course at Kearney Country Club.
“I knew the type of guys and the fiber of character they have, I knew they were going to embrace it,” McMahon said. “It was going be a Tiger day today and the weather just played into that.”
Wagner led the pack of Tigers with a ninth place finish, clocking in at 16:11.64.
“That was really special,” McMahon said on Wager’s final run in a Tiger uniform. “I loved his devotion to his teammates. Maybe he could have run a slightly different race and placed one or two spots higher, but he made five, six guys place five, ten, fifteen spots higher.
“That was a senior just absolutely raising his team, willing his team to a higher-level today and they responded by willing everyone else up.”
Wagner’s ninth place finish is the best of his career after finishing 26th as both a sophomore and a junior. He also leaves Fremont with two state title as he was a member of the 2018 state title team.
“It’s been four years of grinding and working with my teammates everyday out there and I’ve enjoy every bit of it and for it to pay off like this, there is nothing better,” Wagner said.
Nolan Miller was hot on Wagner’s heels, checking in at No. 10 in a time of 16:12.16.
Carter Waters finished two spots behind in 12th in 16:18.56, but Wagner credited him with setting the opening pace for Fremont.
“I got out a little slower than I wanted to, but Carter took the lead and got us out to where we needed to be,” Wagner said. “When I saw up at the top (of the hill) the pack of Tigers around me, I knew it was a good day.”
Braden Taylor just missed an All-State finish, taking 17th in 16:29.83.
Zac McGeorge rounded out the team score and clinched the state title with a 19th place finish in 16:33.77.
Aaron Ladd notched a 22th place finish in 16:39.29 and Tyson Baker added a 49th place finish in 17:08.29.
The future also looks bright for Fremont as five of the seven member of this team will return next season with only Wagner and McGeorge graduating as seniors.
Lincoln North Star’s Liem Chot won the indiviudal state title - his third consecutive top finish at the state meet - with a 15:37.9.
Class A Team Scores
1. Fremont, 58
2. Millard West, 78
3. Creighton Prep, 104
4. Lincoln North Star, 131
5. Papillion-La Vista South, 161
6. Elkhorn South, 178
7. Gretna, 188
8. Norfolk, 195
9. Lincoln East, 218
10. North Platte,231
11. Lincoln Southwest, 237
12. Lincoln Pius X, 244
Individual Top 15
1. Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 15:37.9
2. Gabriel Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:43.7
3. Samuel Kirchner, Millard West, 15:51.6
4. Evan Caudy, North Platte, 15:51.9 5:07
5. Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:00.1 5:10
6. Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:00.8
7. Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:03.8
8. Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:04.5
9. Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:11.7
10. Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:12.2
11. Henry Slagle, Creighton Prep, 16:13.3
12. Drew Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:18.5
13. Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:18.6
14. John Schembari, Creighton Prep, 16:19.3
15. Piercze Marshall, Millard West, 16:22.7
