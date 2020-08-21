Fremont boys cross country ready to push for podium spot

FREMONT—The Fremont boys cross country team didn’t let a disjointed summer stop them from putting in the work needed to compete for the top spot on the podium
“We’ve got 24 years of data to compare to how we look now to how we looked at different times and I am pleased with how we looked,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said.
Fremont returns six of its seven runners which placed fourth last season at state and have the summer mileage in place to make a push to return to the top of the podium come October.
“We’ve had a nice core group that has checked in mileage, checked in tempo runs, just done stuff on their own and have communicated back and forth,” McMahon said. “That’s the kind of thing that you want your team that has goals and aspirations of being on a podium to do. They’ve done all those things.”
Leading the group is senior Owen Wagner, the newest owner of the Fremont summer mileage record after this past offseason.
After a tough state meet last year with most of the team dealing with some form of ailment, Wagner, one of two seniors on the varsity, is focused on seeing his team succeed.
“I just want to see where we can be as a team, just really focused on the team aspect of it,” Wagner said. “We have as strong of a team as ever and we are excited to see how we can do and how we stack up with everyone else in the state.”
Also back are juniors Carter Waters, Aaron Ladd, Junior Garcia, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker.
The returning experience
“I am not putting the goal out there, they know what their goals are and as coaches, we are more of their guides than the person that has to get them highly motivated,” McMahon said.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, the original schedule for the season was scrapped and instead, the Tigers will run every two weeks, as opposed to a normal once-a-week schedule, with other Class A schools at smaller meets. Junior varsity meets and varsity triangulars will be used to fill in the off weeks.
“If you follow a true biorhythmic race model, it’s more optimal to race every other week than it is every single meet,” McMahon said. “In a season when we are racing every single week, we weren’t really truly racing. ...You turn some of those minor races into workouts. Having that two week period allows you to periodize those workouts a little bit better to get what they need individually.”
With a senior and junior heavy line-up, the lack of races in the season isn’t a concern for Wagner.
“Being a senior, I am not too worried about the experience side of it, I’ve got my fair share of races in and we are a pretty experienced team from top to bottom,” Wagner said. “Our older guys have gotten a lot of races in, so it’ll give us a chance on those off weeks to get some better, higher quality workouts in.”
