Fremont boys cross country ready to push for podium spot

FREMONT—The Fremont boys cross country team didn’t let a disjointed summer stop them from putting in the work needed to compete for the top spot on the podium

“We’ve got 24 years of data to compare to how we look now to how we looked at different times and I am pleased with how we looked,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said.

Fremont returns six of its seven runners which placed fourth last season at state and have the summer mileage in place to make a push to return to the top of the podium come October.

“We’ve had a nice core group that has checked in mileage, checked in tempo runs, just done stuff on their own and have communicated back and forth,” McMahon said. “That’s the kind of thing that you want your team that has goals and aspirations of being on a podium to do. They’ve done all those things.”

Leading the group is senior Owen Wagner, the newest owner of the Fremont summer mileage record after this past offseason.

After a tough state meet last year with most of the team dealing with some form of ailment, Wagner, one of two seniors on the varsity, is focused on seeing his team succeed.