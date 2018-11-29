LINCOLN — Wes Dreamer had 16 points and Jett Janssen added 14 to lead Lincoln East to a 63-40 win over Fremont High School on Thursday night in the Early Bird Classic.
The Tigers fell behind 10-0, but rallied to pull within 13-12 late in the first quarter. The Spartans led 16-12 after one period and 32-18 at halftime.
“We’re going to be a work in progress,” Fremont coach Mark Williams said on his postgame radio show. “Obviously we have some guys playing minutes that they haven’t played before at this level. There will be some growing pains along the way, but the only way we lose is if we quit and these guys aren’t going to quit. They’ll keep playing hard and hopefully we’ll just play better.”
Peyton Stoppel added 10 points for East.
Sophomore Pacey Queen led Fremont with 13 points. Aidan Queen added five. FHS will play in the consolation round at 1 Saturday afternoon at Millard West.