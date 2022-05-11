Fremont boys earn 19 spots out of A-1 district meet

KEARNEY—The Fremont boys will be well represented at the Class A state meet next week, claiming six champions and 19 qualifying spots out of the A-1 District meet hosted by Kearney Tuesday.

“We pretty much got everyone qualified that we figured we could get in plus a couple of bonus kids, so we are real happy about that and excited about next week,” Fremont coach Dave Sellon said.

The Tigers finished runner-up in the district team standings to Kearney 138-126 with the Bearcat’s field efforts overtaking Fremont’s track dominance.

“It’s a long standing tradition and we have a lot of mutual respect between the two programs and the coaching staffs,” Sellon said. “With this meet, the mix of team gave them the advantage because their field events.”

Both the 1600m and the 3200m looks like a rerun of the Class A state cross country meet with the Tigers duking it out with Millard West for the top four spots. In both races, Fremont came away with three qualifying spots.

Carter Waters won the 3200m title with 9:39.66 as Juan Gonzalez made a last second push to take second eight tenths of a second later in 9:39.74. Aaron Ladd finished in fifth in 9:52.18, earning an at-large bid into state.

Nolan Miller took the 1600m crown, clocking in at 4:25.10 followed by Waters in third in 4:26.93 and Braden Taylor in fourth in 4:26.95.

Miller, Taylor and Tyson Baker added the 800m to their Omaha itinerary finishing 2-3-4 in the event. Taylor crossed the line in 1:56.83 for second while Miller was two seconds back in 1:58.60. Baker notched a 2:00.11.

Miller also anchored the Tigers 4x800m relay team of Paulo Murrieta Torres, Will Schulz and Caleb Sund to a runner-up finish in the relay as the group combined for an 8:32.20.

Baker headlined Fremont’s efforts in the 400m, winning the district tile with a 49.48—his fastest time of the year.

Fremont closed the day with Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Taylor and Baker combining to win the 4x400m relay in a time of 3:22.96.

Moore added an individual title in the 100m—winning with a 10.87—and a runner-up finish in the 200m in 21.76 to his district haul earlier in the day.

“Micah had a big, big day, he kind of stuck out,” Dave Sellon said. “He’s coming around and showing that he’s somebody to be reckoned with next week.”

Sellon earned Fremont’s first district title of the day, winning the pole vault with a height of 14’6”, clearing the bar on his third and final attempt.

The Tigers other field qualifiers include Tyler Suer in the shot put with a fourth place finish on a throw of 48’7 ¾” and Hunter Rich in the long jump as his seventh place 20’4” jump earned him an at-large bid.

Fremont will have a runner in both hurdles events as Ashton Sagehorn clocked in a 41.7 in the 300m hurdles and Brady Walter running a 15.36 in the 110m hurdles, earning an at-large spot after finishing fifth.

The Class A state meet is set to begin Wednesday, May 18, at Omaha Burke High School.

