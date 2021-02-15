Fremont boys fall to Kearney

The Fremont boys fell 71-57 to Kearney Saturday on the road.

The Tigers started off strong, amassing a seven-point lead, 17-10, in the first quarter.

Kearney turned the game around, outscoring Fremont 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 35-26 lead into the break.

Fremont held Kearney to 18 points in both the third and fourth quarter, but were also held to frames of 13 points in the third and 18 points in the fourth.

Jadyn Cascio Jensen led the Tigers with 12 points. Sam Gifford also reached double-figures with 10 points. Dawson Glause chipped in nine points while Micah Moore and Mark Mendoza both added eight.

