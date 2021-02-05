Fremont boys fall to Lincoln High

Fremont's two-game win streak came to a close Thursday night as the Tigers lost 66-50 to Lincoln High.

The Tigers jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the opening quarter, but struggled to find the bottom of the basket in the second quarter.

Fremont was held to just six points as Lincoln High stormed back to take a 26-21 lead into the break.

The Links put up 21 points in the third quarter, widening their lead to 47-34.

Fremont had it's best offensive quarter of the night in the fourth, tallying 16 points, but couldn't erase the double-digit deficit.

Conner Richmond led the Tigers with 13 points. Sam Gifford was the second Fremont player in double-figures with 10 points.

Carter Sintek chipped in eight points.

Fremont heads to Elkhorn at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

