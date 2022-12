Jadyn Cascio-Jensen poured in a season-high 22 points, but Fremont couldn’t push past Norfolk in a 59-49 loss Friday.

The Tigers led 19-16 after the opening frame, but back-to-back single-digit quarter—eight in the second and seven in the third—allowed Norfolk to rally.

The Panthers led 31-27 at halftime and 43-34 going into the final frame.

Coriahnn Gallatin added 15 points for Fremont while Mo Bryant and Kaden Karnatz both added five points.