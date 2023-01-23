Fremont boys fall to pair of ranked foes

The Fremont boys took their lumps against a pair of ranked Lincoln foes over the weekend, falling 78-36 to No. 10 Lincoln Southwest and 84-42 to No. 9 Lincoln High Saturday

“Lincoln basketball is really good and we’re starting out Lincoln stretch and everyone in Lincoln has size,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams. “The one thing that we’re lacking is size, so that makes it a challenge.”

The Silver Hawks roared out of the gates Friday night, connecting on six of their 10 3-pointers for the game in the opening quarter to build a 29-14 lead.

“Our goal was to try and take them out of rhythm three’s and all they shot were rhythm three’s,” Williams said.

Coriahnn Gallatin tried to keep the Tigers in the game, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and 15 in the first half, but Fremont didn’t have an answer for Southwest’s smothering length across the board. He finished with 20 points to pace Fremont.

The Silver Hawks led 53-24 at halftime then widened its lead to 72-27 by the end of the third quarter.

Chuck Love led Southwest with 35 points.

On Saturday, Fremont fell behind again in the opening quarter, going down 23-3 to the Links. The margin was 33 by halftime with Lincoln High leading 47-14.

The Tigers put together its best quarter of the week after halftime, exploding for 25 points to cut the Links’ lead down to 62-39.

Gallatin led the Tigers again in scoring, reaching 20 points. The freshman is currently averaging 17.3 points per game.

Mo Bryant added seven points in the loss to the Links.

Fremont (2-13) travels to Omaha Burke (4-12) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.