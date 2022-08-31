Fremont boys, girls cross country enter year in similar spot

The McMahon house will be the seat of power for the Fremont cross country programs.

Beth McMahon returns to a head coaching position as the latest girls cross country coach, returning to the role after almost a decade as an assistant coach for the boys team with her husband Sean.

“I’m excited because I have a great group of girls to work with and the fact that we are bringing both programs together is really special for the both of us because we’ve always run our programs as a team and that’s always led our focus on how we do everything”

Both squads are in a similar boat after the graduation of a senior class that rewrote the record books.

“You don’t focus on replacing the group, you focus on building the team of the future constantly,” Sean McMahon said.

For the boys, Fremont returns one member from its record-tying, second-straight Class A state title in freshman Juan Gonzalez.

“He’s no longer the green, native freshman that is just happy to be here, he’s got his own focused goals now,” Sean McMahon said.

Gonzalez was the fastest freshman a year ago at the state meeting, finishing 11th in 16:22.2, and enters the year in the conversation as name to watch in Kearney.

“There are probably five or six other names in the state that are right there with him and on any given day one of them could get the better of each other,” Sean McMahon said.

Seniors Coulter Fritz, Will Schulz, Caleb Sund and Paulo Torres and junior West Pleskac will look to carry on the tradition of winning within the Tigers program alongside Gonzalez.

“With new blood on the team there is new excitement and a new chance for a legacy,” Sean McMahon said.

The girls program will lean on a trio of juniors to pick up the mantle left by last year’s senior group.

“It’s hard to look at where we’ve come in the last four years with that group and know that they’ve had a podium finish the last four years and I know there are expectations with that, but we’ve lost an incredibly large amount of our base, so we’re rebuilding,” Beth McMahon said.

Juniors Chloe Hemmer and Maris Dahl are all back for the Tigers with just Dahl having run in last year’s state meet.

She just missed a state medal, coming in in 26th place in 20:22.2.

“(Dahl and Hemmer) have been working shoulder to shoulder this summer,” Beth McMahon said.

Fremont isn’t short on upperclassmen with senior McKenna Olson, who Beth McMahon said ‘has taken a huge jump this year,’ along with juniors Ayva Darmento and Sydney Glause.

Both Fremont teams will start the season with a night race at the Augustana Twilight meet on Friday, Sept. 2, in Yankton, South Dakota.

The first meet on Nebraska soil will be the Tigers home meet at Valley View Golf Course at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.