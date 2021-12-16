Fremont boys, girls victorious in Florida

Fremont fought off Nixa (Mo.) in the opening game of the KSA Classic 69-63 Thursday.

The Tigers controlled the opening half, jumping out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter.

By halftime, Fremont’s lead had extended to 15, 42-27.

The Tigers caught a taste of their own medicine in the second half as a third-quarter wallop by Nixa, ranked No. 4 in Class 6—the largest classification in Missouri—by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, held the Tigers to just eight points while pouring in 23 to tie the game at 50-50 going into the fourth quarter.

Fremont won the final quarter, outscoring Nixa 19-13.

The Tigers knocked down a dozen 3-point shots in the victory led a 4 of 9 shooting effort by McKenna Murphy, who finished with 16 points.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 19 points, hitting three three’s. Bella Keaton was the final Fremont scorer in double-figures with 12 points, also connecting on a trio of triples.

Macy Bryant added eight points and a team-leading eight rebounds.

The Tigers will face Ocean Springs (MS) at 10:30 a.m. (ET) Friday.

The Fremont boys earned their first win of the year in Florida, beating Watertown (TN) 63-33.

The Tigers will play Mountain Brooks (AL) at noon (ET) Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0