Fremont boys, girls victorious in Florida

  • Updated
FRE_121721_FHS GBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Bella Keaton goes up for a basket during the Tigers game against Omaha Benson. Keaton scored 12 points in Fremont's win over Nixa in the first game of the KSA Classic Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont fought off Nixa (Mo.) in the opening game of the KSA Classic 69-63 Thursday.

The Tigers controlled the opening half, jumping out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter.

By halftime, Fremont’s lead had extended to 15, 42-27.

The Tigers caught a taste of their own medicine in the second half as a third-quarter wallop by Nixa, ranked No. 4 in Class 6—the largest classification in Missouri—by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, held the Tigers to just eight points while pouring in 23 to tie the game at 50-50 going into the fourth quarter.

Fremont won the final quarter, outscoring Nixa 19-13.

The Tigers knocked down a dozen 3-point shots in the victory led a 4 of 9 shooting effort by McKenna Murphy, who finished with 16 points.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 19 points, hitting three three’s. Bella Keaton was the final Fremont scorer in double-figures with 12 points, also connecting on a trio of triples.

Macy Bryant added eight points and a team-leading eight rebounds.

The Tigers will face Ocean Springs (MS) at 10:30 a.m. (ET) Friday.

The Fremont boys earned their first win of the year in Florida, beating Watertown (TN) 63-33.

The Tigers will play Mountain Brooks (AL) at noon (ET) Friday.

