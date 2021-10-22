Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

KEARNEY - A record-tying 10th Class A boys cross country team title will be coming back to Fremont as the Tigers rallied past pre-race favorite Millard West by the slimmest of margins to win the title for a second-straight season.

“Last year was pretty fun, but this year there is just something a little bit more special about it,” said Fremont senior Carter Waters. “We really were the underdogs coming in, but I think we proved we were the best team in the state.”

Three points was all that separated the Tigers and the Wildcats with Fremont finishing with 66 points to Millard West’s 69 on a warmer-than-typical day in late October.

“It really was a battle of attrition and I am just really proud of our guys for their resiliency and believing in themselves,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “It doesn’t matter how you are in September, we strive to be the best in October and we still had to deal with our fair share of adversity today.”

The Tigers adversity came in the loss of one of its top runners midway through the race.

Waters and fellow senior Braden Taylor matched each others pace through the first two miles.

Waters would go on to finish to be the first Tiger across the finish line, taking fourth in 16:09.2.

“Carter made all the right moves and he and Braden pack ran and made a super aggressive move and then he made another move and that kind of launched him up into that fourth spot,” McMahon said.

Taylor suffered an injury after the two mile mark, fade back from a possible top ten finish to clock in a 20:54.2 in 94th place.

“I own so much of this race to Braden,” Waters said. “He pushed me so much this summer. I know he is still very excited. He is just as much a part of this whether or not he scores for us.”

Taylor had the seventh fastest time through the two mile mark at 10:24 then powered his way through the last mile of his final high school cross country race on his own accord.

“He was not going to step off the course,” McMahon said. “He finished it under his own power and obviously that’s not how he wanted his senior state cross country race to go, but those are the moments that define you and you come back from.”

Nolan Miller turned in a consistent performance, clocking in at 16:20.4 to finish with a medal in seventh.

In the absence of Taylor completing the Tigers typical trio of finishers, freshman Juan Gonzalez rose to the occasion, claiming a medal in his first state race with an 11th place finish.

“Every time he passed me on the course, he was grinning from ear to ear, and I thought that’s priceless,” McMahon said. “That’s a little bit of freshman innocence with a lot of killer attitude.”

Gonzalez’ time of 16:22.2 was the fastest time for a freshman in the meet - as one of five first-year runners in the race.

“I just think about myself as a freshman and I know that I wouldn’t be able to do half of what he does,” Waters said. “He is crazy.”

Fremont got “the race of his life” from Junior Garcia, McMahon said. Garcia crossed in 16:56.8 to take 26th.

Aaron Ladd battled through an injury of his own to seal Fremont’s title with a 38th place finish in 17:18.

Tyson Baker turned in a time of 17:31.3 to finish 55th.

This is Fremont’s 10th Class A team title - eighth under McMahon - matching the Lincoln Southeast as the only other boys team in the largest classification with double-digit team titles and becoming just the fifth school all-time to reach 10 or more team trophies. Scottsbluff currently holds the boys record with 14.

It's just the second time in program history that Fremont has gone back-to-back, with the first time coming from the 2004 and 2005 teams.

“They know the history,” McMahon said. “They know all the runners of the past, they know everything that we have done as a team. They are immersed in the history and culture of our team, but they aren’t chasing ghosts. They are writing their own history.”

