Fremont boys lose two in weekend slate

The Fremont boys lost both of its games over the weekend, falling 63-42 to Columbus and 67-47 to Lincoln East.

The Tigers hung with the Discoverers in the opening half, trailing 38-31 at halftime.

Fremont was held to just 11 points in the final two quarters as Columbus stretched its lead to double-digits by the end of the third, 45-34, and put the game out of reach by outscoring the Tigers 18-8 in the final eight minutes.

Coriahnn Gallatin led Fremont with 15 while Jadyn Cascio Jensen added 14.

The Tigers fell behind in the opening quarter against the Spartans Saturday and couldn't recover from the opening deficit, trailing 37-27 at the intermission.

Cascio-Jensen paced the scoring Saturday with 15 points while Gallatin notched 11. Maurice Bryant and Noah Sagehorn both added six points.

Fremont is back in action at home Friday, hosting Grand Island at 7:30 before traveling to Omaha Benson Saturday.