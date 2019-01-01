LINCOLN -- Fremont High School ended the 2018 calendar year on a positive note Monday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Sophomore Triston Keeney scored 17 points and senior Austin Callahan hit six of six free throws in the final 1:11 to lift the Tigers to a 55-49 over Lincoln Northeast in a consolation-round game at Lincoln High.
"It was a hard-fought win and we got contributions from a lot of guys," Fremont coach Mark Williams said. "I'm very appreciative that the kids have hung in there tough and they found a way to get one today."
The win improves the Tigers to 1-8 heading into Friday night's game at Columbus.
Senior Jesse Runge's 3-point basket put the Tigers up 38-32 with :45 left in the third quarter. The Tigers led 38-34 entering the final period.
Dillon Dix's driving basket with 2:52 left extended the Tigers' lead to 48-42. Pierce Bazil answered with a field goal to pull Northeast within four. Carson Busch, who led the Rockets with 18 points, hit one of two free throws with 1:20 remaining to make it 48-45.
Four free throws by Callahan and two by Jake Bard of Northeast made it 52-47. Bard hit a field goal with :25 left to cut the deficit to three. After Keeney went one of two from the line, Callahan came away with a steal and was fouled. His two free throws iced the win.
"I was so proud of Austin Callahan and what he did at the foul line," Williams said. "I think they were all one-and-one (opportunities) and they were huge buckets for us. You have to make plays to win and we were able to do that tonight."
With regular contributors Aidan and Pacey Queen sidelined with the flu, several Tigers stepped up. Keeney, a sophomore, had nine points in the opening half and tied Jake Heineman for the team lead in rebounding. Both players finished with six each.
"Triston had a big game," Williams said. "You have to value the basketball and he really did that today. Hopefully as a team we can grow from this."
Sophomore Dawson Glause finished with five points and two assists while freshman Micah Moore distributed a team-best four assists, had two steals and added four points.
"I'm proud of Micah and Dawson,"Williams said. "They played a lot of good minutes for us."
Glause's basket to end the first quarter tied the game at 10. Fremont trailed 21-19 on a 3-point basket by Busch, but Keeney answered with a 3 of his own that put the Tigers ahead for good with 1:05 left. After the Rockets were called for a technical foul, Keeney converted two free throws to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead at the break.
Heineman and Callahan finished with 10 points apiece. Bazil had 13 for the 2-7 Rockets, who defeated the Tigers 51-47 on Dec. 21 in Fremont.
On Saturday, the Tigers suffered a 57-34 loss to Norfolk. Callahan led the Tigers with seven points and four steals. Dix had six points and two assists.
Cameron Eisenhauer led the Panthers with 13 points and Connor Clayton added 11.