Fremont boys ready to return

It’s been nearly two years since the Fremont boys soccer team has hit the pitch.

“It’s great to be back, getting the kids on the field and being able to do some things,” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said. “I think the kids are excited too. We’ve had a great offseason of 25, 30 guys lifting everyday after school.”

The Tigers went 3-12 during their 2019 campaign, but to find most of the key pieces for this year’s squad, you’d need to consult the junior varsity roster from that season as this year’s senior class were just sophomores the last time Nebraska played high school soccer.

“We had a really good JV season two years ago, so we knew they have the capabilities to play for us,” Murphy said.

Fremont’s nine seniors will lead a group that leans heavily on its young talent.

“We are going to be counting on some underclassmen to give us some big minutes and obviously putting them in some positions where they haven’t been, but I think that’s around the whole state,” Murphy said.

The youth movement means there are still some unknowns as the Tigers begin their season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lincoln High.