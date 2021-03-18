Fremont boys ready to return

It’s been nearly two years since the Fremont boys soccer team has hit the pitch.
“It’s great to be back, getting the kids on the field and being able to do some things,” Fremont coach Sean Murphy said. “I think the kids are excited too. We’ve had a great offseason of 25, 30 guys lifting everyday after school.”
The Tigers went 3-12 during their 2019 campaign, but to find most of the key pieces for this year’s squad, you’d need to consult the junior varsity roster from that season as this year’s senior class were just sophomores the last time Nebraska played high school soccer.
“We had a really good JV season two years ago, so we knew they have the capabilities to play for us,” Murphy said.
Fremont’s nine seniors will lead a group that leans heavily on its young talent.
“We are going to be counting on some underclassmen to give us some big minutes and obviously putting them in some positions where they haven’t been, but I think that’s around the whole state,” Murphy said.
The youth movement means there are still some unknowns as the Tigers begin their season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Lincoln High.
“We are still trying to figure who we are a little bit,” Murphy said. “I think we have very good technical skill, more speed than we’ve had in years past all the way through our first 18 guys.”
Fremont does not return any player who scored a goal from its 2019 team, leaving the offensive output up in the air.
“If we have eight guys scoring five goals, great, if we have three guys scoring ten goals and a bunch of others scoring two or three, great,” Murphy said. “What I am looking for is if we have a lot of assists. If we are getting assists that means we are putting it in the goal and we are playing unselfish soccer.”
Sophomores Alexis Paz, and Joel Bercenas in addition to senior Alex Martinez will figure heavily in the offensive equation.
“(Barcenas) has a shotgun as a foot and it just sounds different coming off his leg,” Murphy said.
Senior Henry Trinidad and freshman Caleb Kirby are both in competition for the starting keeper job.
“They are both doing some really good things,” Murphy said.
Kirby is among the five freshman to earn a varsity spot, which includes Alex Langenfeld, who was the Bergan football kicker this past fall, and is slated to boost the Fremont defensive line.
“We are expecting big things from (Langenfeld),” Murphy said.
Four-year starter Alejandro Calderon will anchor the back line for the Tigers.
All put together, Murphy feels like his team is on the rise.
“We have a nice mix of some young, talented kids that I think could surprise people a bit,” he said.
Fremont’s first home games of the season come on Saturday, March 10, as the Tigers host Bennington, Omaha North and Papillion-La Vista for an early season tournament at Christensen Field.
2021 Schedule
March 18—Lincoln High, 6 p.m.
March 20—Tournament, 10 a.m.
March 23—Lincoln Pius X, 4:30 p.m.
March 26—at Columbus, 5 p.m.
April 1—Lincoln Northeast, 4:30 p.m.m
April 3—Tournament
April 5—at Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.
April 8—at Kearney, 7 p.m.
April 10—Lincoln North Star
April 15—at Lincoln Southeast
April 19—Norfolk, 4:30 p.m.
April 22—at Grand Island, 7 p.m.
April 26—Lincoln East, 4:30 p.m.