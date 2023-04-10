The Fremont boys soccer team fell 2-1 Monday to Conestoga.

The Cougars were first to find the back of the net, going up 1-0 in the fourth minute.

Fremont was quick to answer as Jason Magana knotted the match up a 1-1 in the 12’.

Conestoga secured the eventual game-winning goal in the 27th minute, countering off a Fremont corner kick.

Neither side put away a look in the final 43 minutes of action, though the Tigers got a chance in the dying seconds of the match, but couldn’t force overtime.

It’s Fremont’s seventh-straight loss to begin the season.

On Friday, the Tigers did take Lincoln North to OT, but couldn’t find a goal in extra time for a 3-1 loss.

The Rockets tallied their lone goal in regulation in the 27th minute.

JanCarlos Magana Lineras put away a penalty kick in the 42’ to even the game, where it would stand until the first overtime.

Lincoln North added a goal one minute into the first overtime, then scored again in the 96th minute to set the final score.

Fremont returns to action Tuesday, traveling to tack on Norfolk.