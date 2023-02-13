Fremont’s big three - Coriahnn Gallatin, Jadyn Cascio-Jensen and Mo Bryant - combined for 55 points and a dozen made three’s to lift the Tigers to a 65-60 win over Lincoln Pius X Saturday.

Gallatin led the charge, tallying 24 points on 6 of 9 shooting from range. Cascio-Jensen notched 16 points while Bryant added 15.

The Tigers led 27-25 then put enough distance between themselves and the Bolts going into the fourth quarter, 47-40, to hang on to the lead and secure the team’s fifth win of the year.

Fremont travels to Kearney Tuesday looking to avenge an 87-51 loss to the Bearcats in the opening round of the HAC tournament.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.