A pair of Fremont youths will be playing hockey for the same Connecticut program during the 2019-20 season.
Nick Novak will be competing for the Connecticut Chiefs Juniors team while Chase Lemmers will play for the U18 AAA squad.
Novak, the son of Brad and Lisa Novak, began his career playing at age 4 for the first Mighty Mites team that was coached by Dave Wilkie, who was also the Sidner Ice Rink manager at the time.
Novak has played for the Fremont Flyers, Omaha AAA, Sioux City Metros and Omaha Junior Lancers. He graduated from Fremont High School in the spring.
Lemmers also started playing hockey at 4, but was in an Omaha program until his family moved to Woodcliff in 2011. At that time, Lemmers joined the Fremont Flyers. He played for Fremont for six years, starting with the Pee Wee squad and finishing on the Varsity AA travel team.
Both boys have goals of continuing their hockey careers. Novak plans on playing collegiate hockey and wants to eventually compete in Europe. Lemmers also wants to play the sport in college.