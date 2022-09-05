Fremont boys win Augustana Twilight team title

The machine rolls on.

Despite practically a brand-new line-up, the Fremont boys cross country team secured at team title Augustana Twilight meet Friday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Tigers combined for a team score of 73, 80 points better than runner-up Sioux City North.

Sophomore Juan Gonzalez put down a time of 15:18.96 to pace the Tigers, claiming fourth as Fremont's front man.

Junior Wes Pleskac joined Gonzalez on the podium with a 12th place finish, clocking in at 16:02.19.

Sophomore Noah Miller and senior Will Schulz finished back-to-back in 18th and 19th place. Miller ran a 16:21.68 while Schulz finished in 16:22.14.

Rounding out the team score was Caleb Sund in 31st place with a time of 16:48.53.

Domingo Perez Ramos ran a 17:16.82 for 74th place and Coulter Fritz finished 98th in 17:35.64.

Led by a top 25 finish by Maris Dahl, the Fremont girls team took fifth with 184 points

Dahl ran a 20:09.43 to finish in 24th place.

Chloe Hemmer just missed joining Dahl in the top 25, claiming 26th in 20:17.85.

McKenna Olson was the third Tiger across the line, clocking in at 21:09.83 for 72nd place.

Sydney Glause added a 79th place finish in 21:20.01 and Maddi Grosse capped the team score with an 82nd place finish in 21:21.96.

Ayva Darmento claimed a 96th place finish in 21:37.49.

Both Midland teams also ran in the college races hosted by Augustana.

Myia Johnson placed 125th with a time of 20:31.07 while Madilynn Edwards was 175th with a time of 21:13.09 for the Warrior women.

On the men’s side, Jon Mahoney broke the top 100 and finished in 71st with a time of 20:43.23.

Isaac vanWestrienen (21:26.17) and Christian McCafferty (21:32.84) finished 123rd and 135th, respectively. Other Warriors competing were Henri Stoeckermann (205th, 22:25.64) and Andrew Nunez (24:34.85). As a team, Midland placed 22nd out of 32 teams.

Former Fremont runner Mara Hemmer also competed in the women's college 4K race under the Nebraska-Kearney flag, claiming 20th in 18:37.92